$1,000 reward to nail thieves of California hammer sculpture

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) - The artist who created an 800-pound (363 kilograms) sculpture of a hammer that was stolen from a Northern California community center is offering a $1,000 reward to nail the thieves.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported Tuesday that Healdsburg artist Doug Unkrey made the offer. He made the 800-pound ball-peen hammer out of mixed metals. It has a long redwood handle and measures 21 feet (6 meters) long and the head is 6 feet (2 meters) tall.

In this April 2017 photo released by Doug Unkrey, artist Unkrey poses for a photo with a large hammer he created at his studio in Geyserville, Calif. The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat says police in Healdsburg in California's wine country are looking for the enormous artwork that vanished in the first weekend of October 2018. (Erika Linn via AP)

The piece, valued at $15,000, was loaned by the artist about a year ago to the Healdsburg Community Center. It vanished from the lawn sometime Oct. 5 or Oct. 6.

Unkrey says it would have required about eight people or a flatbed trailer with a winch to carry off his work.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com