Small plane crashes off Florida beach, pilot survives

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a pilot survived after crashing a small plane into the ocean off a Florida beach.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that crash occurred Tuesday afternoon off Daytona Beach Shores. Officials say the pilot refused to be taken to the hospital after being helped ashore.

The single-engine Jabiru 250 was brought to shore with a broken right wing. Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane is registered as an "amateur built" kit model out of Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The plane was built in 2005 and last certified to fly starting in 2014.

