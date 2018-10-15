Ex-West Virginia player faces child sex charge in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - Police say a former West Virginia football player has been charged in Georgia with aggravated child molestation.

Authorities say Justin Crawford was arrested after a 12-year-old girl told her mother Crawford had sex with her Saturday in his Columbus home.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported that Detective Mark Scruggs testified during a preliminary hearing Crawford's wife saw her husband standing over the girl Saturday morning, then told the girl's mother.

Scruggs says Crawford first denied having sex, then later said it was the girl's idea.

A lawyer for Crawford couldn't be found.

Crawford played two seasons for West Virginia and signed this year as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons before being released.

The Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football says Crawford was suspended after his arrest.

___

This story has corrected the suspect's first name to Justin.