3 teens arrested in security breach at Wisconsin Guard unit

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say three teenage boys are under arrest after smashing a stolen car into a security gate at a Wisconsin Air National Guard unit, prompting a security officer to fire a gun and leading to a lockdown.

The Guard says no one was injured in the security breach and shooting at the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee County about 3 p.m. Sunday. The base, adjacent to Mitchell International Airport, returned to normal operations Sunday evening.

Guard officials haven't released details, but the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the two 17-years-olds and a 14-year-old stole a car in Milwaukee and another in St. Francis.

They're in custody, awaiting charges.

The 128th Air Refueling Wing provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and for allied nations.