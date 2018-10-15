Nacho Cheese or Cool Ranch? Doritos lure rogue pig back home

In this Oct. 13, 2018 photo, provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriffâ€™s Department, an officer uses Doritos to lure a pig back home in Highland, Calif. The pig was running around a neighborhood when the sheriff's office received the call. (San Bernardino County Sheriffâ€™s Department via AP)

HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) - Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home.

The pig was running around a neighborhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office received the call Saturday.

One of the deputies had Doritos in her lunch bag. Video shows the deputy leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.

Deputies had responded to previous calls about the pig and knew where to take him.

He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.