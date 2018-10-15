news

January trial set for man charged with killing golf champ

AMES, Iowa (AP) - A judge has scheduled a January trial for a 22-year-old Iowa drifter charged with killing a top amateur golfer from Spain.

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo provided by Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena poses for a photo. The former ISU golfer was found dead Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at a golf course in Ames. Collin Richards, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death. Search warrant documents filed Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, indicate police have recovered three knives in the investigation into the killing. One knife was found at a campsite in Ames to which Richards has been connected. (Luke Lu/Iowa State University via AP, File)
District Judge Bethany Currie ruled Monday that Collin Richards will stand trial Jan. 15 for first-degree murder in the death of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Richards entered a written not guilty plea Monday morning and waived his right to a speedy trial. The filing canceled an in-person arraignment hearing that had been scheduled for later Monday.

Investigators say Richards attacked Barquin on Sept. 17 while she was playing a round at a public course in Ames, near the university campus. Her body was found in a pond on the course riddled with stab wounds.

Richards faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

