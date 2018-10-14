Hurricane Michael adds to hardship of Florida's poor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (AP) - Many residents of the Florida Panhandle who are dealing with damage from Hurricane Michael were struggling even before the storm made landfall.

Seventy-two-year-old Mary Frances Parrish is expecting to be without electricity for weeks, roughly the same time the terminally ill son she's caring for is expected to live.

She's one of many in the area around Panama City, Florida, whose homes were damaged or destroyed when the powerful hurricane blew ashore on Wednesday.

Their damaged homes have no power and no running water, and it could be weeks before utilities are restored.

Other area residents may have lost their livelihoods. Sixty-eight-year-old Nanya Thompson of Panama City says she may not have a job anymore, as the hotel she worked for was destroyed.