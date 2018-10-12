Correction: Grand Canyon-Shooting story

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - In a story Oct. 11 about an incident at Grand Canyon National Park, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a park ranger shot a suspect. While the ranger's weapon was fired, authorities said the suspect's injuries were due to a scuffle with the ranger.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Ranger fires shot during scuffle with suspect at Grand Canyon

Authorities say a Grand Canyon National Park ranger fired a shot while scuffling with suspect

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Grand Canyon National Park ranger fired a gunshot during a scuffle with a suspect who was not wounded by the gunfire.

However, park spokeswoman Kari Cobb said both the ranger and suspect sustained minor injuries from the scuffle that occurred in a public area near a lodge at Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Cobb said Friday that the suspect, whose identity wasn't released, remained in custody pending further investigation of the incident.

Cobb said the incident occurred after the ranger responded to a call to authorities. Additional information on the circumstances of the incident wasn't available, Cobb said.

In announcing the incident, the Park Service said it didn't believe there were any safety concerns for the public and the park remained open.