Police: Michigan State student dies in off-campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Police say a Michigan State University student from Texas has been fatally shot during a fight at an off-campus student apartment complex.

East Lansing police say the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead early Friday at a hospital. Police initially said he wasn't a student. His name and hometown weren't immediately released.

Police had responded to a call about shots fired when he was found shot. Police say they don't think there's an immediate danger to the public.

The apartment complex is located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the Michigan State University campus. The shooting is under investigation.