Bishop says top cardinal didn't 'check on the facts'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, criticized for his handling of alleged abuse by clergy, says a high-ranking U.S. cardinal didn't "check on the facts."

WKBW-TV reports Bishop Richard Malone said Thursday it was unfortunate that Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston didn't reach out to "hear our side of the story."

He says the television station's investigation into his handling of alleged abuse by priests "misrepresented the truth."

Malone has been facing calls to resign after the investigation found he allowed multiple priests accused of misconduct to return to the ministry.

O'Malley said earlier this week he reviewed the reports and wanted the Vatican to step in.