Pence, Biden head to dueling rallies in fierce Indiana race

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., left, shakes hands with Republican former state Rep. Mike Braun following a U.S. Senate Debate in Westville, Ind. Donnelly is hoping a visit from former Vice President Joe Biden will help his effort to run up the vote in the Democratic stronghold of northwest Indiana. Vice President Mike Pence will be appearing at a fundraising dinner in Indianapolis around the same time to rev up support for Braun. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, Pool, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Sen. Joe Donnelly is bringing in help in his effort to run up the vote in the Democratic stronghold of northwest Indiana.

Vice President Joe Biden, who has blue-collar appeal and presidential ambitions, will campaign with Donnelly Friday in this heavily industrial corner of the state.

But Biden won't be the only vice president paying a visit to the state.

Vice President Mike Pence will be appearing at a fundraising dinner in Indianapolis around the same time to rev up support for Donnelly's rival, Republican businessman Mike Braun.

Indiana has been a reliably red state in recent years, but the two are locked in a close race that could determine which party controls the Senate.