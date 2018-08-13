Man killed in shootout with Virginia deputies after homicide

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wanted in connection with a homicide was killed in a shootout with deputies.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller tells news outlets a body was found in a Nelson County home Sunday morning and Amherst County deputies spotted an associated car about a half-hour later.

Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped away, leading to a chase down U.S. 29 until the suspect's car crashed. Geller says the suspect opened fire, striking a deputy. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

It's unclear how many shots were fired.

The deceased suspect was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Makai Hutchinson. Authorities haven't determined if he's responsible for the Nelson County homicide, the details of which haven't been released.

The wounded deputy is expected to recover.

___

This story has been corrected to show the correct spelling of Corinne Geller's first name.