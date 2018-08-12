Residents split in goose dispute in Long Island village

BRIGHTWATERS, N.Y. (AP) - Residents of a Long Island village are divided over what to do about a glut of goose droppings around town.

Brightwaters Mayor John Valdini tells Newsday in a story published Sunday that the village has gotten about a dozen complaints about its Canada goose population in recent months. But the village has also gotten calls from residents who want to protect the birds.

Resident Peter Resing says his home is so coated in goose droppings that he's worried about letting his grandchildren play there. He says "something needs to be done."

Resident Jonathan Landon, meanwhile, sees the geese as part of the habitat and says officials shouldn't make decisions based on one year of abundant breeding.

Residents discussed goose-control methods with state environmental officials at an informal meeting last week.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com