Northwestern journalism prof resigns after investigation

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - A Northwestern University journalism professor has resigned after being accused of misconduct by former students and employees.

Alec Klein said in an email that he voluntarily resigned, effective Friday, "because I believe it is in the best interests of all involved as I pursue other endeavors."

Klein in February took a leave of absence from teaching investigative journalism and directing the Medill Justice Project while the university investigated misconduct charges raised by eight former students and two former Justice Project employees dating to 2011.

Klein denied the accusations, saying many of the claims came from a "disgruntled former employee."

A university spokesman says it concluded its investigation in June but declined to comment on its findings.

Klein worked for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal before joining Northwestern.