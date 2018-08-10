Man says he killed city worker over yard rule 'harassment'

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man who shot and killed a city worker, torched her truck and set his neighbor's house on fire told witnesses that he did it after "years of harassment" over cleaning up trash and weeds outside his home, police said Friday.

Kevin Wayne Billings, 64, said the code enforcement officer in suburban Salt Lake City "got what she deserved," police said in jail documents. Jill Robinson was investigating a routine call, officials said.

He poured gasoline on Robinson's city pickup truck, then set it ablaze Thursday, police said. He also started a fire on his neighbor's deck that spread to their home and destroyed it, killing six dogs and two cats.

As the fires burned, he stood in his driveway, near the body, witnesses told police.

Billings was arrested down the street from his house on suspicion of aggravated arson, murder and other charges. No attorney was listed for him in court records, and there was no answer at a publicly listed phone number.

Police say they found an assault-style rifle, a handgun, bolt cutters, a propane torch and gas containers in Billings' house.

Robinson, 52, was an unarmed, civilian worker who typically dealt with complaints about unkempt yards or abandoned cars, West Valley City officials said. Code enforcement officers are trained to leave and call police if people get hostile.

Robinson was remembered as a mother, grandmother and dedicated employee who loved softball. She had worked for the city for 10 years.

"She was just out here doing her job today," West Valley City Councilman Steve Buhler told the Deseret News.

Court records show a history of code enforcement charges at Billings' home dating back 26 years.

After several months of prodding by the city, he pleaded guilty in 1992 to misdemeanor weed-control and bulky waste-accumulation charges and agreed to clean up his house. Five years later, a judge signed an order allowing the city to clean up waste they said was obstructing the view of the street.