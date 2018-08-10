NASA experiment that included Trump note caused alarm

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - A suspicious package that fell from the sky over New Jersey caused some alarm because it contained a note that mentioned President Donald Trump.

South Brunswick police say the package, attached to a parachute, was making a hissing sound and included a note that said: "NASA Atmospheric Research Instrument NOT A BOMB!" If this lands near the President, we at NASA wish him a great round of golf."

Trump has been staying at his golf club in Bedminster, which is 29 miles (47 kilometers) away.

NASA tells WNBC-TV the package, which fell on Tuesday, is part of six balloons that were launched to measure ozone. It says a summer student employee wrote the note in a "misguided attempt to be lighthearted," and that the student has been removed from the project.