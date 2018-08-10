GOP governors' group stands by ad Cordray says is false

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Republican Governors Association says it stands by an ad airing on Ohio television stations alleging a consumer agency formerly led by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Cordray secretly collected and left vulnerable Americans' personal financial data.

The group stuck by its "Cordray Failed" spots despite a cease and desist letter Cordray's lawyers sent Friday demanding stations pull the spot. The Democrat charges the ads contain false assertions and statements the association concedes have no factual back-up.

Cordray and Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine are in a high stakes race to succeed Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

The association's ad claims Cordray "secretly" collected private financial data while leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and failed to protect the data. Cordray calls both claims false.