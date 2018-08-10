Suspected drug dealer shot by DC-area police dies

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - A man shot by police in a Maryland suburb of Washington has died.

News outlets cite an early Friday tweet from Prince George's County police announcing the man's death.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski said officers from the emergency services team and narcotics enforcement division responded Thursday to a tip about a person "terrorizing" the community and selling drugs. Stawinski says the suspect fled and was tackled by two officers. At least one officer fired up to three shots when police say the suspect reached for a gun in his waistband.

Stawinski says drugs, cash and a gun were recovered from the scene. No officers were injured.

The man died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

The shooting took place near FedEx Field.