Police say father of baby found floating in water arrested

NEW YORK (AP) - A man who fled to Thailand after allegedly tossing his dead 7-month-old son into a river has been returned to New York and arrested.

Police say 37-year-old James Currie carried the dead baby in a backpack before tossing him into the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

A tourist from Oklahoma spotted the child's body Sunday. Her husband pulled the lifeless baby from the water and tried to revive him.

Authorities say Currie tried to flee to Thailand but was stopped at the airport in Bangkok. Currie was returned to New York on Thursday and arrested early Friday on a charge of concealing a human corpse.

Additional charges against Currie could be filed pending an autopsy. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.