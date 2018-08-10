news

Black soybean farmers claim they were sold faulty seeds

In this Wednesday, June 25, 2018 photo, David Allen Hall poses for a photo in his soybean field, in Parchman, Miss. Hall is a farmer who is suing a seed company, alleging he was sold faulty soybean seeds because of his race. The company denies the allegations. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
by , The Associated Press

PARCHMAN, Miss. (AP) - Soybean farmers David Allen Hall and Tyrone Grayer had high hopes when a salesman told them the seeds he sold would bring good yields in their fertile Mississippi Delta fields.

But as the plants began to grow, Hall, Grayer and other black farmers who bought certified seeds from Stine Seed salesman Kevin Cooper in 2017 noticed they were shorter and less uniform than plants from other seeds. A bad yield followed.

Now, Hall and Grayer are among a group of five black farmers in Tennessee and Mississippi who are suing Stine Seed Co., claiming the seeds were switched and they were given faulty, low-yield seeds.

The farmers claim that Cooper and Stine sold them bad seeds because of their race. The company and Cooper call the allegations baseless and irresponsible.

