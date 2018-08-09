North Carolina business owner accused in fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have charged a store owner in the shooting death of a man who he identified as an intruder.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Thursday that 49-year-old Alan Brett Corder had been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

According to police, Corder called 911 early Monday to say he was responding to an alarm at his garden supply store on the city's east side and that he had seen someone on a security camera inside his business.

Minutes later, police said Corder called back and said he had shot someone.

Police said officers found 20-year-old Justin Tyler Anderson with a gunshot wound outside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corder was arrested at his store Thursday. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.