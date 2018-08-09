Former NY transit exec charged with theft scam

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a former New York transit executive directed a subordinate to purchase $58,000 worth of iPhones on the taxpayers' dime and then had them sold for personal profit.

Angel Barbosa was the chief procurement officer at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority from 2013 to 2017.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. and MTA Inspector General Barry Kluger announced his indictment Thursday.

Authorities also said that when he applied for the job, Barbosa forged documents to inflate the salary from his previous employer by $30,000.

Defense attorney Jeremy Saland says Barbosa was a "valued" MTA employee.

Saland says Barbosa voluntarily arranged to face the accusations and looks forward to reviewing the evidence.