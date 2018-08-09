Ex-judge: Michael Cohen raid items privilege review is over

NEW YORK (AP) - An ex-judge reviewing over 4 million items seized from President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for attorney-client privilege says her work is finished.

Attorney Barbara Jones revealed in a letter filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that she has completed her review of designations by lawyers for attorney Michael Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization.

Prosecutors say they are investigating possible fraud in Cohen's business dealings. He has not been charged.

After the April 9 raid of Cohen's office and residences, Cohen asked a judge to give him a role in deciding what seized items were privileged and could not be seen by prosecutors. The judge appointed Jones.

The final batch contained nearly 5,000 items designated as privileged by Cohen or Trump. Jones agreed with nearly half of the designations.