Court records: Girl found dead didn't feel safe with dad

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Court records show the mother of a 7-year-old girl found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Philadelphia said the girl told family members she "didn't feel safe with her dad."

Kayden Mancuso's stepfather discovered her body Monday in a home in the city's Manayunk section with a bag over her head.

Family members tell The Philadelphia Inquirer that a medical examiner said Kayden died after being hit in the head with a weight.

The girl's 45-year-old father, Jeffrey Mancuso, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. His cause of death has not been released.

Jeffrey Mancuso and the girl's mother were involved in a years-long custody battle.

Heather Giglio, the girl's aunt, says Jeffrey Mancuso left a note on Kayden's body saying the family "got what we deserved."