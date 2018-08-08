Terry Crews: It's 'summer of freedom' for abuse victims

Dan Goor, bottom left, executive producer of the NBC Universal television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," answers a question as cast members, from left, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher look on during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The series was picked up by NBC Universal after being cancelled this year by FOX. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Terry Crews says it's a "summer of freedom" for him and others who have gone public with accounts of alleged molestation.

Crews said Wednesday that "we can now tell our truth" and not fear a backlash.

The former NFL player and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star predicted it's just the beginning of change for the entertainment industry and beyond.

It will be a new and safer day for his wife and their children, Crews said during a panel promoting the NBC sitcom.

Crews alleged last year that Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party, and that top executives at William Morris Endeavor failed to discipline Venit.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Venit over the incident, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has filed a civil lawsuit.