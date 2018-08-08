Former top Atlanta official charged in ongoing bribery probe

ATLANTA (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a top aide to former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed accepted bribes from a city vendor.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors charged 49-year-old Katrina Taylor-Parks with conspiracy to commit bribery. Parks served as deputy chief of staff for Reed.

The charges are part of an ongoing federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.

Prosecutors say in a news release that Parks conspired from 2011 to February 2014 to accept bribes from the vendor. They say she accepted thousands of dollars, and the vendor received tens of thousands of dollars in city contracts in return.

Prosecutors say Parks also falsely stated in financial disclosure statements that she wasn't self-employed or employed by anyone other than the city. They also say Parks is expected to plead guilty Monday.