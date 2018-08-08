Kansas GOP gubernatorial primary remains too close to call

Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., delayed the final results until the early morning on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka, Kan. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and his wife Heather take the stage to thank their supporters and send them home for the night after problems with polls in Johnson County, Kan., delayed the final results until the early morning on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka, Kan. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach and Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer remain virtually tied in the tight Republican gubernatorial primary race, with votes still outstanding in the state's most populous county.

It's yet to be seen whether President Donald Trump's late endorsement can push his ally Kobach to victory. Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, has advised the White House and served as vice chairman of a now-disbanded election fraud commission.

But Colyer raised more campaign contributions, was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, and has the backing of Kansas political legend, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. Colyer became governor in January, succeeding Sam Brownback.

Only a few hundred votes separate them as they await results from Johnson County, which has nearly 23 percent of the state's voters. The county suffered problems with new voting machines.