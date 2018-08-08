Man dies after being punched in mistaken-ride confrontation

NEW YORK (AP) - A Florida man who knocked on a New York City car window because he apparently thought it was his Uber ride has died after the driver got out and punched him.

Sandor Szabo's employer says the Boca Raton resident died on Tuesday.

Police say he fell and hit his head on a sidewalk after he was punched at around 1 a.m. Sunday in Queens.

WABC reports that the CEO of the What If Media Group, Josh Gillon, says Szabo was a "really good person" and was well-known in the digital marketing industry.

Szabo's family says he was in New York City to attend a wedding.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a white SUV.