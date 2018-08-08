Comedian Kevin Hart helping 18 students at HBCUs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Comedian Kevin Hart, KIPP schools and the United Negro College Fund have teamed up to give scholarships to 18 students to attend historically black colleges and universities.

Hart's "Help From The Hart Charity" and KIPP Public Schools each donated $300,000 in scholarships administered by the fund. Hart also gave $100,000 to the fund in 2015.

KIPP is a national network of charter schools.

The 18 students from eight cities who were chosen for the scholarships all attended KIPP schools. They are attending 11 different colleges across the country.

The recipients were selected based on academic and personal accomplishments.

Hart said in a statement that he wanted to do his part to provide opportunities for future leaders.

The students hail from Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, D.C.