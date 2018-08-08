Diocese: Delaware priest attacked at church out of hospital

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - An elderly Catholic priest attacked at his Delaware church last week has been released from the hospital.

Catholic Diocese of Wilmington spokesman Bob Krebs confirmed Wednesday by telephone that the Rev. William Graney was released and continues to recover.

This photo provided by the New Castle County Police shows Joshua August. Police in Delaware charged August who they said assaulted an elderly Catholic priest, dousing him in wine and hitting him on the head with the wine bottle on Monday, July 30, 2018. (New Castle County Police via AP)

New Castle County police charged 25-year-old Joshua August with assault after a worker at Resurrection Parish said she saw him kick and beat Graney with a wine bottle July 30.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly said Graney had been trying to help the "troubled, homeless man" for a while. Court documents say August became upset over "weed that he wanted back" and "wanted to kill" Graney.

A member of August's family previously told The Associated Press they had no comment.