news

Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

20180807_ap_ef299625873a4613afeeb31400895358-29820c0e04aa40dd8b1a255e921278d2
Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie" - up to a point.

Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

Fillion told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday that his "knees would appreciate it" if he can have a stuntman do the running for him.

The 47-year-old actor joked that at this point in his life, "kneeling is a stunt for me."

In "The Rookie," Fillion plays a man whose midlife crisis leads him to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fillion, who starred in ABC's "Castle," said he believes there's a cultural wave of people reinventing their lives like his character in "The Rookie."

The drama, which includes Richard T. Jones, Afton Williamson and Alyssa Diaz in the cast, debuts Oct. 16.

Published: