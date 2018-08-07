Autopsy: Chicago man killed by police was shot in the back

CHICAGO (AP) - An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner says a Chicago man killed by police in June died from a single shot in the back that entered his spine and lungs.

Maurice Granton's family has claimed since the shooting that he was shot in the back.

Police body-camera footage shows the 24-year-old Granton running across a vacant lot and darting onto a wrought iron fence with one leg raised. As both his hands reach for the top of the fence, an officer can be seen raising his gun. Authorities say Granton fled as drug investigators tried to question him.

A lawsuit filed against the city of Chicago on behalf of Granton's girlfriend and children says Granton wasn't a threat and the officer could have used a stun gun.

Police say a gun found about 20 feet (6 meters) from the fence had been fired.