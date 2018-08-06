Washington Democrats hope to win US House seat for 1st time

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo Eudora Carter inserts her ballot into a drop-off voting box in Seattle. Washington voters will decide which candidates advance to the November ballot in 10 congressional races, a U.S. Senate seat and dozens of legislative contests in the state's primary election. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson,File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo Eudora Carter inserts her ballot into a drop-off voting box in Seattle. Washington voters will decide which candidates advance to the November ballot in 10 congressional races, a U.S. Senate seat and dozens of legislative contests in the state's primary election. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson,File)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington state primary contest getting the most attention in Tuesday's election is an open U.S. House seat Democrats hope to capture for the first time since the district east of Seattle was created in 1980.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is retiring after more than a decade.

Republican Dino Rossi, a former state senator who had unsuccessful runs for governor and U.S. Senate, is expected to advance along with one of three Democrats: pediatrician Kim Schrier, attorney Jason Rittereiser, and former federal public-health official Shannon Hader.

District 8 includes suburbs that have seen population growth due to Microsoft, Google and other technology companies.

The lone statewide race is for U.S. Senate. Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell faces more than two dozen challengers.

The top two vote getters in each race advance to the general election, regardless of party.