Largest wildfire in California history still growing

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The residence eventually burned. Authorities say a rapidly expanding Northern California wildfire burning over an area the size of Los Angeles has become the state's largest blaze in recorded history. It's the second year in a row that California has recorded the state's largest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) - Northern California is grappling with the largest wildfire in California history, breaking a record set only months earlier.

Experts say this may become the new normal as climate change coupled with the expansion of homes into undeveloped areas creates more intense and devastating blazes.

On Monday, twin fires north of San Francisco burning just miles apart became the largest collective wildfire in state history after destroying more than 443 square miles of forest and rural areas. That's nearly the size of Los Angeles.

The so-called Mendocino Complex fire is only a couple of square miles larger than a deadly blaze last December but it's still growing.

Officials say the twin fires threaten 11,300 buildings.

In all, more than 14,000 firefighters are battling major blazes throughout California.