A look at the detainees at the heart of Saudi-Canadian spat

FILE - In this Dec, 16, 2015 file photo, Ensaf Haidar, wife of the jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, shows a portrait of her husband as he is awarded the Sakharov Prize, in Strasbourg, France. Saudi Arabia has given Canada's ambassador 24 hours to leave the kingdom after Canada criticized the recent arrest of women's rights activists. Among the arrested activists is Samar Badawi, whose writer brother Raif Badawi was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison for insulting Islam while blogging. (AP Photo/Christian Lutz, File)

The case of Raif Badawi, a blogger sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, is at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia and Canada following the arrest of his activist sister, Samar.

Here's a look at their cases and the controversy.

CONVICTED FOR AN INSULT

In May 2014, a Saudi court convicted Badawi of insulting Islam for criticizing Saudi Arabia's powerful clerics on a liberal blog he founded. In January 2015, he received 50 lashes before a crowd of hundreds in Jiddah. Further floggings were suspended, though he remains imprisoned.

___

INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION

Badawi's case became an international call to arms for human rights groups, Western nations and others concerned about free speech. The U.S. State Department and the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights have called on the kingdom to rescind the sentence. Badawi's wife and three children later moved to Canada, and she became a Canadian citizen this year.

___

SAUDI BACKLASH

Saudi Arabia long has been sensitive to international pressure over the Badawi sentence. In 2015, the kingdom recalled its ambassador to Sweden and stopped issuing work visas for Swedes after the Scandinavian country's foreign minister described the Badawi court decision as "medieval" and the kingdom's ruling Al Saud family as presiding over a "dictatorship."

___

SISTER'S ARREST

The arrest reported last week of the writer's sister, Samar Badawi, prompted the Canadian government to tweet about the case. She is a famed women's right activist who has been arrested previously by authorities. She was honored by the U.S. State Department in 2012 with an International Women in Courage Award.