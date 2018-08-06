Boston's 1st black police commissioner sworn in

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief William Gross, center, talks with counter-protesters, part of a small group who remained on the street hours after a "Free Speech" rally was staged by conservative activists in Boston. Gross will be sworn in as the city's first African American police commissioner on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) - William Gross has been sworn in as Boston's first black police commissioner.

Gross took the oath on Monday at the Morning Star Baptist Church in front of his family, officers and community members.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh called it a "historic occasion." Walsh says Gross is not only Boston's first black police commissioner, but "America's next great police commissioner."

Gross says he's humbled by the promotion and thanked the seniors in the room who paved the way for him to get there.

Gross joined the force in 1985 and worked his way up from patrol officer to second-in-command in 2014.

Gross takes over from William Evans, who announced last month that he was retiring after nearly 40 years in the department to become police chief at Boston College.