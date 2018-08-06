Russian immigrant seeks Democratic nod for Alaska House seat

In this 1986 family photo provided by Dimitri Shein, Shein, left, poses with his cousin Natalia Ageeva, grandfather Aleksei Nikitovich Shein and cousin Dennis Shein in Vladivostok, Russia. Dimitri Shein, 37, has already lived the American dream. Pretty good for a kid born in the Soviet Union and who lived in a shelter with his mother after arriving in Anchorage in the early 1990s. The naturalized American citizen met his wife in high school gym class before she became a doctor, graduated from college, ran his own accounting business in Anchorage and now has his own mail-order planter business run from the home he and his wife share with their two biological and four adopted children. (Dmitri Shein via AP)

In this 1986 family photo provided by Dimitri Shein, Shein, left, poses with his cousin Natalia Ageeva, grandfather Aleksei Nikitovich Shein and cousin Dennis Shein in Vladivostok, Russia. Dimitri Shein, 37, has already lived the American dream. Pretty good for a kid born in the Soviet Union and who lived in a shelter with his mother after arriving in Anchorage in the early 1990s. The naturalized American citizen met his wife in high school gym class before she became a doctor, graduated from college, ran his own accounting business in Anchorage and now has his own mail-order planter business run from the home he and his wife share with their two biological and four adopted children. (Dmitri Shein via AP)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A Russian immigrant nudged into politics after President Trump's election is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Alaska.

Dimitri Shein (Shayne) is one of four candidates competing in the Aug. 21 primary, with independent Alyse Galvin mounting a vigorous campaign for the party nod.

The winner is expected to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young, who has held the seat for longer than Shein has been alive.

Shein is a naturalized U.S. citizen who runs a mail-order planter business. He says he wasn't politically active until after Trump's election, when he said he began to fear for the safety of his Alaska Native children when they walked down the street.

Shein's major campaign issue is Medicare for all, a concept popularized by Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.