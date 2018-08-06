Philly officer shot in face while helping serve warrant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday while helping fellow SWAT officers serve a warrant at a city home, authorities said.

A shootout also critically wounded a 60-year-old woman in the home and the man who authorities say shot at the officers. It wasn't immediately clear if the woman was shot by police or by the wounded man.

This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows police officer Jaison Potts, who was shot in the face Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, while helping fellow SWAT officers serve a warrant at a house in Philadelphia. A man who authorities say shot at the officers was critically wounded in the shootout early Monday. A woman at the home was also wounded. Officials say the person named in the warrant was not in the residence and remains at large. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

The person named in the warrant was being sought for weapons violations and was not in the residence at the time, authorities said. That person remains at large, and further details about the allegations were not disclosed.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the officer, 49-year-old Jaison Potts, suffered a broken jaw and may have artery damage along with other injuries. Ross says Potts walked into the hospital and was expected to survive, but was under heavy sedation because of his injuries.

Potts is a 20-year veteran of the force. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the married father of three was due to start a vacation on Monday.

After the SWAT team went through one door at the house at about 6 a.m, shots were fired through a second glass door and Potts was hit in the face, near his jaw, Ross said. Other officers returned fire, hitting the gunman.

The gunman and the wounded woman were transported to hospitals; their names and further details on their injuries and conditions were not immediately available.

___

This story has been corrected to correct the spelling of the officer's first name to Jaison rather than Jason