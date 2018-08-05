Oregon police chief orders review of use of force at protest

FILE--In this June 30, 2018, file photo, Joey Gibson, left, leader of Patriot Prayer, heads the group's rally in Portland, Ore. Portland is bracing for what could be another round of violent clashes Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, between a right-wing group holding a rally here and self-described anti-fascist counter-protesters who have pledged to keep Patriot Prayer and other affiliated groups out of this ultra-liberal city. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP, file)

FILE--In this June 30, 2018, file photo, Joey Gibson, left, leader of Patriot Prayer, heads the group's rally in Portland, Ore. Portland is bracing for what could be another round of violent clashes Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, between a right-wing group holding a rally here and self-described anti-fascist counter-protesters who have pledged to keep Patriot Prayer and other affiliated groups out of this ultra-liberal city. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP, file)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Portland police are accused of being heavy-handed and reportedly causing some injuries against people protesting a rally by extreme-right demonstrators.

The city's new police chief on Sunday called for a review of officers' use of force, which included stun grenades.

The Oregon chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America said police on Saturday primarily focused on protecting the extreme-right demonstrators, who included members of organizations described as hate groups.

Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, who took the job less than a year ago and is Portland's first African-American female police chief, said she takes all use-of-force cases seriously.

She directed the professional standards division to begin determining if force was used and if it was within policy and training guidelines.