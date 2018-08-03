Chinese tourist, 12, found safe after airport disappearance

This photo provided by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority shows missing 12-year-old girl JinJing Ma with an unidentified person walking through the baggage/arrivals level at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Police are searching for JinJing Ma they say was abducted from the airport. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Chief David Huchler said during a news conference Friday that JinJing Ma excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He says the girl met an Asian woman in a black dress, changed clothes and got into white Infiniti QX60 with New York tags. (Metropolitan Washington Airports via AP)

This photo provided by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority shows missing 12-year-old girl JinJing Ma with an unidentified person walking through the baggage/arrivals level at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Police are searching for JinJing Ma they say was abducted from the airport. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Chief David Huchler said during a news conference Friday that JinJing Ma excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He says the girl met an Asian woman in a black dress, changed clothes and got into white Infiniti QX60 with New York tags. (Metropolitan Washington Airports via AP)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A 12-year-old Chinese tourist has been found safe in New York a day after her tour group reported her missing from a Washington-area airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said JinJing Ma was found Friday in the custody of her parents in Queens, New York.

Authority police Chief David Huchler said at a news conference Friday that the girl excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He said the girl met a woman, changed clothes and got into an SUV with New York tags.

Huchler says a couple had earlier approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center. He says there appeared to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.