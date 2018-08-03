Lyndon B. Johnson's Texas home closed for structural repairs

FILE - In this July 11, 2012, file photo, the "Texas White House," where the late U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson often retreated during his presidency, is shown in Stonewall, Texas, as part of the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park. The home will be temporarily closed due to structural issues. National Park Service officials said Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, that in addition to the home known as the Texas White House, the pool house will also be closed due to structural issues. The park service didn't give details on the issues but said the facilities will be closed until it can be confirmed there aren't safety problems.(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras, File)

FILE - In this July 11, 2012, file photo, the "Texas White House," where the late U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson often retreated during his presidency, is shown in Stonewall, Texas, as part of the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park. The home will be temporarily closed due to structural issues. National Park Service officials said Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, that in addition to the home known as the Texas White House, the pool house will also be closed due to structural issues. The park service didn't give details on the issues but said the facilities will be closed until it can be confirmed there aren't safety problems.(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras, File)

STONEWALL, Texas (AP) - Former President Lyndon B. Johnson's home on his Texas ranch will be temporarily closed due to structural concerns.

The home is known as the Texas White House. Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park superintendent Susanne McDonald said Friday that as a precaution, crews are looking for any structural weaknesses in the home and pool house that "might allow for water intrusion." The pool house contains offices.

The structures will be closed until it can be confirmed there aren't safety problems.

Other attractions at the national park west of Austin remain open, including Johnson's boyhood home in Johnson City.

The ranch house is located outside of Johnson City. Ranch visitors can still do a driving tour and go to the visitor center.

Johnson died in 1973, four years after leaving office.