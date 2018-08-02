Soldier trying to help woman in accident is hit by 2nd car

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - A soldier in Florida who tried to help a woman on a scooter after she was hit by a car at night was hit by another vehicle that also killed the woman.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Kelli Marie Black died on a Lakeland street early Thursday after she was hit by the second vehicle while two good Samaritans, including the soldier, were trying to help her in the road.

The Ledger reports that Pfc. Kalen Lawson was hit in the leg when the second car drove over Black's chest. Lawson was on leave from the Army.

Sheriff Grady Judd says investigators tracked down the suspected driver of the first vehicle, who was expected to turn himself in, and they were seeking the suspect in the second vehicle.

