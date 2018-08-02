Video shows white trooper yanking black driver to ground

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - New video of a white North Carolina state trooper yanking a black driver to the ground is being reviewed to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

A judge ordered the release Thursday of dashboard video showing Trooper Michael G. Blake arresting Kimberly Ingram in March.

The video shows Blake dragging Ingram out of her car and appearing to knee her in the back while handcuffing her.

Ingram filed a civil suit against the Highway Patrol. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Thursday she is reviewing the case to determine if charges are warranted against Blake.

Separately, Blake already faces criminal charges in the beating of a Raleigh pedestrian in April.

Defense attorney Joe Cheshire said Blake has served the state honorably and videos shouldn't be taken out of context.