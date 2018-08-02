After Putin prank, Trump portrait to adorn Colorado Capitol

DENVER (AP) - President Donald Trump will soon join the Colorado Capitol's wall of presidential portraits after all.

Colorado's Senate Republicans said Thursday they had quickly raised the $10,000 needed by a group that collects private donations for the portraits.

Senate President Kevin Grantham launched a GoFundMe campaign after Colorado Citizens for Culture said it hadn't received a single dollar for a Trump portrait.

Grantham kicked in the first $100.

The issue attracted national attention after a prankster placed a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin near where Trump's portrait would go. A tour guide removed it soon after Democratic state Sen. Steve Fenberg tweeted a picture .

Jay Seller of Colorado Citizens for Culture told KUSA-TV the artist who painted Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will do the Trump portrait.

___

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com