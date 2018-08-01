Former White House spokesman donates to newspaper fundraiser

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has donated to a fundraiser for Capital Gazette shooting victims.

The Baltimore Sun reports Scaramucci told WNAV-AM in Annapolis that it's important "we do everything we can to maintain the institution of the free press and the commitment to the First Amendment."

The hedge fund financier wouldn't say how much he gave Sunday at a benefit that raised more than $10,000 for the Capital Gazette Families Fund.

The Michael and Jacky Ferro Family Foundation is matching up to $1 million in donations to the fund. A banker with offices in the same building as the Capital Gazette gave $100,000, as did the Merrill Family Foundation. A Bloomberg Government reporter raised more than $200,000 on GoFundMe.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com