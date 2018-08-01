Immediate vote sought on West Virginia justice impeachment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Legislative committee Democrats are demanding an immediate vote whether to recommend impeachment proceedings for West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats said in a news release Wednesday that after several weeks of testimony, there is more than enough evidence to move forward.

The nine-member Democratic Judiciary Caucus urged the full committee to immediately consider a resolution to enact articles of impeachment against Loughry. A majority of the committee must concur to send the matter to the House of Delegates. A House majority vote is required to send it to the state Senate for trial.

Loughry pleaded not guilty in federal court in June to multiple counts involving alleged fraud. He was suspended over similar allegations that he repeatedly lied about using his office for personal gain.