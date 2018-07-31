Georgia official drops links to gov campaign from state app

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp's campaign says that he will remove links to social media accounts promoting his campaign for governor from an official state app.

Kemp, the GOP nominee, had faced criticism from some Democrats who raised questions about whether it constituted an improper use of state resources.

Kemp spokesman Ryan Mahoney said Tuesday that links to Kemp's campaign's social media accounts would be removed from the official "GA SOS" app. But Mahoney said the practice was legal and "common for elected officials who value accessibility."

Democratic State Rep. Scott Holcomb of Atlanta said on Twitter that it was "illegal and unethical" to use state resources for campaigning.