TransCanada ordered to inspect part of Keystone pipeline

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - TransCanada Corp. is digging up a portion of the Keystone oil pipeline in South Dakota after an inspection identified potential issues with the pipeline's coating.

South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Brian Walsh tells Aberdeen American News that there aren't any reported leaks. He says the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is ordering the energy company to further inspect the route north of Britton.

TransCanada spokesman Matthew John says crews are conducting "standard monitoring and inspections" of the pipeline.

The Keystone pipeline section being investigated is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of where a crack last year caused an estimated 210,000 gallons (174,900 imperial gallons) of oil to spill between the Ludden, North Dakota, and Ferney, South Dakota, pump stations. A federal investigation into the pipeline failure is ongoing.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com