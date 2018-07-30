Utility wants federal judge to stop rate cuts over reactor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina utility told a federal judge on Monday that it played by the rules, so lawmakers should too, even if it means saddling customers with billions of dollars of debt from a failed nuclear project.

South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. wants the judge to stop a temporary 15 percent rate cut lawmakers passed, which would begin appearing on bills next week. The cut would be retroactive to April and reduce a residential customer's monthly electricity bill by about $25 on average.

Customers have already paid about $2 billion for two more nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, which were abandoned a year ago Tuesday without ever generating power after a decade of planning and construction. The rate cut would keep them for at least a little while from having to pay more to help utilities pay off their debts.

SCE&G is suing the Public Service Commission. The General Assembly has sided with regulators to keep the rate cut in place.

SCE&G said it followed the 2007 Base Load Review Act, which allowed it to charge consumers for their construction before they ever opened and continue to collect even if the project wasn't completed, utility attorney David Balser said.

"We are here because the General Assembly has changed the rules of the game after the game has already been played," Balser said.

An attorney for the state Senate accused SCE&G and its parent company SCANA Corp. of caring less about its customers than profits for executives and shareholders. SCANA shareholders meet Tuesday in Columbia to vote on whether to merge with Virginia-based Dominion Energy.

As lawmakers worked to deal with the mess, SCANA put aside $110 million into an irrevocable trust to pay key executives and facilitate the company's merger plans.

SCANA also paid out more than $80 million to its shareholders for three quarters following the abandonment, lawyer Matthew Richardson said.

"It's been great to be a SCANA shareholder while the nuclear plant was being constructed," Richardson said.

The nuclear project was a joint venture between SCE&G, which held 55 percent, and state-owned Santee Cooper, whose 45 percent share also falls on state taxpayers and ratepayers.