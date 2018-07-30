Police: New Orleans shooting likely gang-related

Coroner's vans are shown at the scene of a shooting in New Orleans, Saturday night, July 28, 2018. Two armed individuals walked up to a crowd gathered outside a strip mall in New Orleans and opened fire, killing three people and wounding seven more, the police chief said. (Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a shooting that killed three people and wounded seven seems gang-related, and the reward for help identifying the gunmen is now up to $25,000.

Chief Michael Harrison says CrimeStoppers, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are contributing.

He says the target appears to have been a man who was shot repeatedly.

Harrison said two hooded, possibly masked and gloved suspects walked up firing handguns and a long gun, then stood over one man and shot multiple times into his body before running.

The chief says police know people in the large crowd heard or saw something that could identify the killers.

Crimestoppers CEO Darlene Cusanza stressed that tips can be anonymous. She says police have gotten good tips but need more help.